NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,751 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Tufton Capital Management acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,004 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in NIKE by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,282 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $170.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.76. The stock has a market cap of $269.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. NIKE’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

