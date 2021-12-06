Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,200 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Brady worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in Brady during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Brady during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brady during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brady during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Brady by 15.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Brady stock opened at $52.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Brady Co. has a 12-month low of $44.74 and a 12-month high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.04 million. Brady had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.04%. Brady’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

