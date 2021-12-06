Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 314.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 49.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,513 shares of company stock worth $1,713,096. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $34.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.70. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.99 and a 12-month high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

