Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.65 Million Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25,679.3% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 14,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,227,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 354.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 69,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1,647.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,566,000 after purchasing an additional 328,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

TXRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.55.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $82.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.20 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.16 and its 200 day moving average is $92.97.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.98%.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $270,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $94,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,259 shares of company stock worth $388,291 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

