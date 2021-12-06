Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12,905 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,905 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $69,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 20.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $18.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.52. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.60%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

