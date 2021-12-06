Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 29,255 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,035 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 29,255 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,482,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,201 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,597,133 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,243,333,000 after buying an additional 1,213,001 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,823,626 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $359,414,000 after buying an additional 1,445,974 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 33.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,951,420 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $313,580,000 after buying an additional 1,504,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 10.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,697,123 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $300,181,000 after buying an additional 518,519 shares during the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LVS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Shares of LVS opened at $34.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $66.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 1.46.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

