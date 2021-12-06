North Star Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at about $71,000.

ESGU stock opened at $103.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.33. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $83.41 and a one year high of $108.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

