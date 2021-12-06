North Star Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,661 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RVT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,930,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,561,000 after buying an additional 252,504 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,575,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,864,000 after acquiring an additional 85,920 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 9.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 584,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,091,000 after acquiring an additional 51,642 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,170,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,178,000 after acquiring an additional 51,382 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 6.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 777,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after acquiring an additional 49,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RVT opened at $18.24 on Monday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

In related news, Director Christopher C. Grisanti purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $30,288.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,288. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

