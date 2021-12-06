North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 425 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in General Mills by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in General Mills by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 69,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 226,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after purchasing an additional 102,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in General Mills by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

GIS opened at $64.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.24 and its 200 day moving average is $60.79. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

In other news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $589,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.