North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 717 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 12.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.3% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.0% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $82.34 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $91.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.58.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $177,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $520,653. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

