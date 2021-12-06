North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 5,201 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 78.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 289.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMG opened at $134.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.51. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $133.86 and a 1-year high of $254.34.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.53%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMG shares. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

