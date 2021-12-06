North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 166,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DENN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $255,167.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DENN shares. Benchmark started coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.13 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

DENN stock opened at $14.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.91. Denny’s Co. has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $903.88 million, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.69.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $103.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Denny's Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

