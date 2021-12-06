North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $3.19 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 270,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,894,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 9.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 136,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,032,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Truist Financial by 330.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 12,845 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TFC opened at $58.48 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $65.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.98 and a 200-day moving average of $58.43.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

TFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.21.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

