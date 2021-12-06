North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 16.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,800 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Allstate by 7,723.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,966,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,716 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 209.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,465 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Allstate by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,733,000 after acquiring an additional 944,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $745,317,000 after acquiring an additional 597,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

ALL opened at $108.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.08 and its 200-day moving average is $128.50. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $102.44 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.21.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.