North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 101 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,075,000 after acquiring an additional 27,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $107.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.60. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.97 and a fifty-two week high of $111.14.

