North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 576 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 358.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,832,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,753,000 after purchasing an additional 388,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,793,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,110,000 after purchasing an additional 211,764 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.8% in the second quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,085,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,277,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,592,000 after purchasing an additional 352,029 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $85.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.11. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $86.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

