Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,676 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Enochian Biosciences worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Enochian Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Enochian Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enochian Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Enochian Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enochian Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. 5.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENOB opened at $9.34 on Monday. Enochian Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.76 and a quick ratio of 12.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86.

Enochian Biosciences, Inc is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genetically modified cellular and immune-therapy technologies used for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Its pipeline consists of ENOB-HV-01, ENOB- HV-11, ENOB-HV-12, ENOB-DB-01, ENOB-DC-01, ENOB-DC-11, and ENOB-DC-21.

