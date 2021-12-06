Northern Trust Corp Purchases Shares of 14,196 Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.12% of Manhattan Bridge Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOAN. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 52.1% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,006,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 234,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. 13.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock opened at $5.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.49. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $8.05.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 62.00% and a return on equity of 11.84%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.28%.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

