Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,436 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 204.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 644,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 432,741 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 240.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 125,745 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp acquired 8,880 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 351,306 shares of company stock worth $1,835,085. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STSA opened at $4.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.32. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $7.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.15.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. Equities research analysts predict that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

