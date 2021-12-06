Northern Trust Corp Sells 141,648 Shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) by 75.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,648 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.12% of Odonate Therapeutics worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ODT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 968,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,136,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 183.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 202,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 131,381 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 81.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 60,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 150.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 120,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 72,138 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin C. Tang sold 365,289 shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $701,354.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aaron I. Davis sold 170,000 shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $379,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,252,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,710,606. Company insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODT opened at $1.52 on Monday. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.33). Equities analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

