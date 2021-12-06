Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Short Interest Update

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,100 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the October 31st total of 392,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 330,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Novan in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Novan by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 36,196 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the 1st quarter worth $1,726,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOVN. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Novan in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novan in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

NASDAQ:NOVN opened at $4.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.94. Novan has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $87.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of -0.02.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. Novan had a negative net margin of 833.16% and a negative return on equity of 179.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Novan will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

About Novan

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

