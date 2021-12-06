Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Short Interest Down 21.2% in November

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the October 31st total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

JRO stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.00. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $10.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 295.0% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,820,000 after acquiring an additional 884,542 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth about $3,016,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 22.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,278,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,201,000 after acquiring an additional 235,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,029,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,806,000 after acquiring an additional 213,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth about $1,518,000.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

