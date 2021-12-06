Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Short Interest Down 21.2% in November

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the October 31st total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
JRO stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.00. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $10.48.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
See Also: What is the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.