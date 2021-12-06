NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 624.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,534 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 0.8% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,587,000. Parker Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 26,554 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,895,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 291.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 54,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,219,000 after buying an additional 40,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $299.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 518,000 shares of company stock worth $168,733,340. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.