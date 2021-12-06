OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.59.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.80 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of OCANF traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,535. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.91. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $2.27.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

