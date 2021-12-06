OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Holdings Reduced by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,120 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.15% of OGE Energy worth $10,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,368,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,997,000 after purchasing an additional 878,236 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,651,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,884,000 after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 1,614.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,015,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,993 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in OGE Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,884,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,431,000 after purchasing an additional 24,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp grew its position in OGE Energy by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,786,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,099,000 after purchasing an additional 845,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

OGE stock opened at $35.94 on Monday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $36.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $848.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.79%.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.31 per share, for a total transaction of $102,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.