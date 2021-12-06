OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OGE Energy’s third-quarter earnings and sales improved year over year. The company’s systematic investment to upgrade its infrastructure will cater to the demand from expanding customer base. The company has plans to add more renewable assets in its generation portfolio and retire 850 MW of legacy gas units in the next few years. Also, it plans to invest $4.14 billion in the next few years to strengthen infrastructure and add more clean assets to its portfolio. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, adherence to stringent rules and regulations, increased competition and failure to recover fuel costs could impact profitability. The risk of unplanned outages of its generation units and the failure of suppliers to provide contracted coal and natural gas per contract can adversely impact performance.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OGE. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.13. OGE Energy has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $36.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $848.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.76 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 69.79%.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $102,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in OGE Energy by 9.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,737,000 after buying an additional 13,781 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $654,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in OGE Energy by 420.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 16,537 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

