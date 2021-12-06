Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Lowered to $79.00 at Piper Sandler

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

OLLI has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.33.

Shares of OLLI opened at $49.99 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $123.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley Fleishman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $63,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 126.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 42.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

