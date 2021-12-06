Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Trading Up 8.7%

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) shot up 8.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.36 and last traded at $54.36. 31,258 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 950,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.99.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OLLI. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.80.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Stanley Fleishman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $63,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,804,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,576,000 after purchasing an additional 201,622 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,156 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,556,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,636,000 after acquiring an additional 166,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,347,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,892,000 after acquiring an additional 550,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,533,000 after buying an additional 83,597 shares in the last quarter.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

