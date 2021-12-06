Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.67.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $174.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.29, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.06. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $104.38 and a fifty-two week high of $187.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.82 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 10,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,776,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 38,585 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.36, for a total transaction of $6,959,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,394 shares of company stock worth $9,700,301. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 1,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Omnicell by 175.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 22.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

