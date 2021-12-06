Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Invests $222,000 in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VFH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 292.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3,090.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 120.5% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,713.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 176.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $94.44 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $69.86 and a one year high of $101.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.62.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.