Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Purchases 225 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 242.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 43.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 49.5% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PENN shares. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

Shares of PENN opened at $47.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.01 and a twelve month high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.