Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Takes $241,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $234,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.3% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.5% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $1,619,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 90,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 17,241 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $56.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.01 billion, a PE ratio of -23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.06 and its 200 day moving average is $63.35.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -81.67%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

