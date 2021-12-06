OptionRoom One Day Trading Volume Reaches $118,895.00 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0908 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $118,895.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00055319 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,133.44 or 0.08408280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00059650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,138.01 or 0.99957086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00077591 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002578 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.