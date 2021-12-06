Oraichain Token Market Cap Reaches $16.58 Million (ORAI)

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. One Oraichain Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.11 or 0.00016560 BTC on major exchanges. Oraichain Token has a total market cap of $16.58 million and $752,183.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oraichain Token has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00038815 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007328 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

About Oraichain Token

ORAI is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Oraichain Token is medium.com/oraichain . The official website for Oraichain Token is orai.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

Buying and Selling Oraichain Token

