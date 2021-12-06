Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 43,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 148,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $29.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Oddo Securities began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

