Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKTX opened at $349.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 0.37. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $341.50 and a fifty-two week high of $601.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $393.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $436.35.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.00.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

