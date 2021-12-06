Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $162.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.17 and a 200-day moving average of $159.12. The company has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $119.75 and a one year high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.07.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

