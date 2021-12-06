Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 12.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $243,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,098. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $150.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.05 and a 12 month high of $158.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.88.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.40.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

