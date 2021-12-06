Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 8,646 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 165,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,646 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AES were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 5.2% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 3.6% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of AES by 1.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $23.76 on Monday. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average is $24.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AES’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

AES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

AES Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.