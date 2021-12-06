Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 800 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $2,533,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $1,535,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.0% during the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 100,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 77,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total value of $12,737,957.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total value of $1,820,134.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,165 shares of company stock valued at $40,000,984. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $170.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.91 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.09 and a 200-day moving average of $169.51.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.05%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

