Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 804 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $61.67 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $38.30 and a one year high of $68.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.53 and its 200 day moving average is $60.79. The company has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

Several research analysts have commented on MPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.38.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

