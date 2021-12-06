Orient Walt (HTDF) Trading Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. One Orient Walt coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Orient Walt has a market cap of $1.81 million and $42,554.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orient Walt has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orient Walt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00053739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,000.87 or 0.08258443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00058286 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,476.96 or 1.00064305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00075846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orient Walt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orient Walt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orient Walt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.