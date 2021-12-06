Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orla Mining Ltd. is primarily engaged in developing the Camino Rojo Oxide Gold Project, an advanced gold and silver open-pit and heap leach project, located in Zacatecas State, Central Mexico. Orla Mining Ltd. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Shares of Orla Mining stock opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Orla Mining has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $6.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORLA. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 0.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,491,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,938,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 89.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,502,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,961 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 89.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 338,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 160,150 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 32.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orla Mining (ORLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.