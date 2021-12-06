Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Trading 8% Higher

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) shares traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $9.45. 3,952 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,292,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Oscar Health from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Oscar Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Oscar Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.43.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.34). Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 59.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Oscar Health news, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mario Schlosser purchased 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $1,004,469.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,767.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,968,633 shares of company stock valued at $34,780,380.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSCR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Oscar Health by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 231,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oscar Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

