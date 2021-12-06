Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047,516 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Ovid Therapeutics worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,505,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,706,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,946,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 257,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $772,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 28.2% during the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 139,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. 49.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OVID has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.35.

NASDAQ OVID opened at $3.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $218.58 million, a PE ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.71. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.73.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. Analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

