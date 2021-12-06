Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Owlet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owlet will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Owlet.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $31.51 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OWLT shares. Bank of America cut shares of Owlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Owlet from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Owlet in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owlet in the third quarter worth about $491,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owlet in the third quarter worth about $2,895,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owlet in the third quarter worth about $979,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Owlet during the third quarter worth approximately $5,489,000. 49.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OWLT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.88. 4,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,075. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51. Owlet has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $11.56.

