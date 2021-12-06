Oxen Price Hits $0.59 on Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001205 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $32.92 million and $55,655.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,607.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,073.46 or 0.08380260 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.35 or 0.00305193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $445.67 or 0.00916877 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00076483 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00010297 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.31 or 0.00397685 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007357 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.60 or 0.00346862 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 56,200,760 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

