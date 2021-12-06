Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 45.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 43,930.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 31,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $476.92.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $491.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $445.75. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.23 and a 12-month high of $501.05.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

See Also: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.