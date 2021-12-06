Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of MKTX opened at $349.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $393.31 and a 200 day moving average of $436.35. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $341.50 and a 12 month high of $601.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MKTX. TheStreet lowered MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $479.00.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.