Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $933,000 Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 86.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.95.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $165.78 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.58 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.45 and a 200 day moving average of $169.96.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

